Erie's VA Medical Center Hosts 5th Annual Mental Health Summit for Vets

Erie's VA Medical Center staff, is hoping area veterans will have their needs better met, thanks to cooperation with several community providers. Those at the center say they want to be on the same page as local organizations that provide services to vets.

One way to do that is to have those services represented in one place. So, the 5th Annual Mental Health Summit was held at the medical center on 38th Street. Vets and their families were able to gather info from area ranging from health to criminal justice. About 25 people were there today getting information on services.

Jeff Rose, the local recovery coordinator at Erie's VA Medical Center, says, "The VA is expanding services all the time. We're actually opening a DAWN program which is a residential program here the 1st one ever in Erie for mental health so we really just want to make sure the community knows what we're doing. and community providers change their programs all the time so its beneficial to know what changes they made to their programs over the last year."