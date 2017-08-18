43 Years of Tradition: D-Day Ohio Returns

It's a weekend to remember for folks visiting Conneaut, Ohio.

For many, its a bitter sweet walk back down memory lane.

The community has been reenacting D-Day for 43 years.

It is the largest World War II living history event in the U.S.

Saturday is your last chance to meet with veterans,and experience WWII history in front of your very eyes.

For more information on D-Day Conneaut, visit their website at www.ddayohio.us