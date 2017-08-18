Ohio Couple Renews Vows on Victorian Princess After 50 Years of - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ohio Couple Renews Vows on Victorian Princess After 50 Years of Marriage

Posted: Updated:

An Ohio couple renewed their vows in Erie on their 50th wedding anniversary.

The ceremony took place on the Victorian Princess while cruising Presque Isle Bay.

Carol and George Cornwell are from Wellsville, Ohio.

George picked Erie as the couple's honeymoon spot 50 years ago and they have been coming back ever since.

