Erie's Chalk Artists Capture the Essence of the City

Local artist Joe Gallagher has participated in Celebrate Erie's Chalk Walk for about four years now.

Each year, he looks for a new theme revolving around Erie. This year, he's drawing a sunset, reflecting off the glasses, as they look into Erie's future.

"When you're looking to the horizon, looking to the next day, looking for the potential that's present here," said Gallagher.

The photos in the lens showcase Erie's tourism, the roller coaster ride into Erie's future, the agricultural and manufacturing climate, and Erie's locally-owned businesses.

Another Erie icon is James Conner.

Pittsburgh artist and 2016 chalk walk champ, Erik Greenawalt decided to draw the Erie native, now a Pittsburgh Steeler.

While Conner's face is an inspiration to many Erie-ites, it's an inspiration for Greenawalt as well.

"There was a little boy from North Huntingdon where I'm from, who passed away from cancer, and there was a documentary about James getting involved with him towards the end, and bringing him down on the field. So it's kind of like a book-end to that, because I drew a picture of that little boy at a chalk festival earlier this year," said Greenawalt.

Mayor Joe Sinnott said the chalk walk is one of his favorite attractions at Celebrate Erie, drawing out all the talent in our area.

"The artists up there have done some great work over the years, and this year is no different. A lot of them have an Erie theme to them, which is really nice, that's a very nice way to celebrate the community," said Mayor Sinnott.

Some of the artists will be working throughout Saturday to finish their work, and then it's up to the people to vote for their favorite art piece. The winner will be announced Saturday evening before the opening show on the Celebrate Erie Main Stage.

For more information on Celebrate Erie: http://www.celebrateerie.com/