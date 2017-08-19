Man Charged with Murder After Body Found in Jamestown, New York

Jamestown, New York Police have arrested a man for murder after a body was found Saturday morning.

Brian M. Korzeniewski, 51, of Jamestown, is charged with second degree murder.

Police were called to a driveway by 508-512 East 6th Street for a man laying face down in the driveway around 4:46 a.m.

Investigators arrived and determined the man was dead.

Police have identified the victim as Michael Bull and determined he died of blunt force trauma.

Korzeniewski is awaiting arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office and the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team are assisting with the investigation.

