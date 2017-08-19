Man Charged with Murder After Body Found in Jamestown, New York - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged with Murder After Body Found in Jamestown, New York

Posted: Updated:
Brian Korzeniewski Brian Korzeniewski

Jamestown, New York Police have arrested a man for murder after a body was found Saturday morning.

Brian M. Korzeniewski, 51, of Jamestown, is charged with second degree murder.

Police were called to a driveway by 508-512 East 6th Street for a man laying face down in the driveway around 4:46 a.m.

Investigators arrived and determined the man was dead.

Police have identified the victim as Michael Bull and determined he died of blunt force trauma.

Korzeniewski is awaiting arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office and the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com