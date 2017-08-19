Two Men Safe After Call for Water Rescue in Lake City

Emergency crews were called out for a water rescue in Lake City Friday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. when two men went overboard on a raft out on the lake.

Multiple fire companies, including Lake City, Girard and Lake Shore, assisted with the rescue. Some nearby people also helped.

The two men were later located on the beach and assisted them onto a trail to get up an embankment.

Neither was injured.

Both the Erie Coast Guard and Lake Shore Water Rescue team had vessels on the way to assist.

