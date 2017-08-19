Two Men Safe After Call for Water Rescue in Lake City - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Men Safe After Call for Water Rescue in Lake City

Posted: Updated:

Emergency crews were called out for a water rescue in Lake City Friday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. when two men went overboard on a raft out on the lake.

Multiple fire companies, including Lake City, Girard and Lake Shore, assisted with the rescue. Some nearby people also helped.

The two men were later located on the beach and assisted them onto a trail to get up an embankment.

Neither was injured.

Both the Erie Coast Guard and Lake Shore Water Rescue team had vessels on the way to assist.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com