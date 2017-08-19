SUV Hits Bicyclist on Bayfront Parkway

A man is recovering after a SUV crashed into his bicycle Friday evening.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on the Bayfront Parkway near Greengarden Ave.

The bicyclist was heading eastbound on the Bayfront Parkway when the driver of the SUV turned from Greengarden onto the Bayfront Parkway and hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for a possible concussion.

Charges against the driver are pending.

