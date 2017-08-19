Restoration at Harborcreek's Oldest Cemetery

Harborcreek’s oldest cemetery received some much needed love today. Volunteers spent the day cleaning up Hoag Cemetery on Depot Road.

With a little bit of elbow grease, the Harborcreek Presbyterian Church and a couple of Girl Scouts are restoring a two centuries old cemetery.

"But its been here since 1811, some of the stones are, you can't read them, some of them are tilted over,” says organizer and part-time church pastor, Robin Cuneo.

The volunteers worked to get the headstones upright.

"But it's just to honor the settlers, the people who were here before us,” says Robin.

When the volunteers pick up their brushes and start cleaning off the stones, it's more than just helping clean an old cemetery. Many of the volunteers, especially the kids, are having fun uncovering history.

"When you first look at the stone there's moss or dirt, and you can't really read a name. But once scrape all that off, scrub it, you can see the names of people...like the connections. It's all fabulous,” says Girl Scout, Grace Boozel.

As much as they’re enjoying discovering the names, the kids are also the reason for the entire project.

"We're cleaning them all up, and straightening the stones so that these kid's grandchildren once they retire, and they get interested in genealogy, can come and find their relatives,” says Robin.

"When it's something they can relate to, "Oh! That's the cemetery on top of the hill," or, "That's my family," you know. They get all excited about it, they really do,” says Nancy Brown, who’s a church and Harborcreek Historical Society member.

With the restoration, future generations will be able to find more than 14 U.S. veterans, including some from the Revolutionary War, plus many more history treasures.

Volunteers say they’ll be working for a few weeks.

If you’d like to help, you can find more information by clicking here.