Superheroes Conquer Race, Fun Run/Walk at Presque Isle State Park

Superheroes united forces Saturday morning for the Step Up Erie 5k race and 2k fun run/walk.

They took off from Presque Isle Beach 1 to benefit The Arc of Erie County and its Lake Erie Area Disability Support (LEADS) program.

After the race, participants also enjoyed music and dancing, a Chinese auction, vendors and family friendly games and activities for all ages.

Runners and walkers were encouraged to wear superhero costumes.

The Arc of Erie County provides free support services for individuals or families who have been touched by a developmental or intellectual disability.

It was founded by Dr. Gertrude A. Barber in 1952.

