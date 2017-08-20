Kids Set Sail in Cardboard Boat Regatta - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids Set Sail in Cardboard Boat Regatta

Kids set sail Saturday for the annual Cardboard Boat Regatta on Erie's bayfront.

It is hosted by the Bayfront Maritime Center.

Boats are built using only cardboard, tape, paint and glue.

They compete in races two by two and view for the fastest time trophy in four divisions.

There are also awards from judges for the most creative boat and most dramatic sinking.

The crowd favorite trophy goes to the boat that collects the most donations in its can over the course of the day.

The Lightning Bolt team came out on top as champions again.

