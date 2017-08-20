John Kasich: We're all rooting for Trump to 'get it together' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

John Kasich: We're all rooting for Trump to 'get it together'

Eli Watkins, CNN -

Ohio Gov. John Kasich denied Sunday that he is planning to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, saying he hopes the President can steer his White House from chaos to stability.

"I'm rooting for him to get it together," Kasich said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We all are."

Kasich said he was trying to be a "responsible voice" and offered hope that Trump -- whom Kasich unsuccessfully challenged in the 2016 Republican presidential primary and whom he has repeatedly criticized -- would grow from experience in office.

"I hope we're going to have stability," Kasich said. "The President is going to learn from these episodes, and we're going to do better. That's what I hope is going to happen."

Asked about the recent ouster of Steve Bannon as White House chief strategist, Kasich said the staff shakeups were up to the President and not a cure-all to Trump's difficulty notching accomplishments on his agenda.

"The changes have to stop, and we have to have a team," Kasich said. "You can't keep putting new people in the lineup and think you're going to win a world championship."




