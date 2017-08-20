Gannon University Helps Freshmen Settle In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon University Helps Freshmen Settle In

Posted: Updated:

Gannon University's newest students made their way to campus Saturday to start their college careers.

Freshman students and their families unloaded cars and tracked down their dorms during move-in day.

Gannon joins other local universities, including Penn State Behrend and Mercyhurst University, that welcomed freshmen this week.

728 new freshman students enrolled at Gannon this year.

The university's total enrollment is also expected to top 4,300 for the fall semester.

Gannon is proud of how fast they can move students into the new homes.

"We brag about it all summer at orientation," said Denise Golden, residence life director at Gannon University. "We promise the families that they will be out of their car and everything in their room in under 5 minutes.  They're still amazed every time they move in we come through on our word."

The academic year formally starts Tuesday at 2 p.m. with the annual convocation ceremony.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com