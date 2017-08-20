Gannon University Helps Freshmen Settle In

Gannon University's newest students made their way to campus Saturday to start their college careers.

Freshman students and their families unloaded cars and tracked down their dorms during move-in day.

Gannon joins other local universities, including Penn State Behrend and Mercyhurst University, that welcomed freshmen this week.

728 new freshman students enrolled at Gannon this year.

The university's total enrollment is also expected to top 4,300 for the fall semester.

Gannon is proud of how fast they can move students into the new homes.

"We brag about it all summer at orientation," said Denise Golden, residence life director at Gannon University. "We promise the families that they will be out of their car and everything in their room in under 5 minutes. They're still amazed every time they move in we come through on our word."

The academic year formally starts Tuesday at 2 p.m. with the annual convocation ceremony.

