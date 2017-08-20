Contestants Compete in Erie for Ms. Wheelchair America Title

26 contestants competed for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America Saturday at the Ambassador Conference Center in Erie.

The evening included a question and answer session with the judges.

Claire Senita is representing Pennsylvania. She hails from North Hills in Pittsburgh but spent many summers at her family's cottage in Erie.

The mission of Ms. Wheelchair America is to provide an opportunity for the achievement of women who are wheelchair users. They educate and advocate for more than 54 million Americans living with disabilities.

