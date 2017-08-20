You Still Have a Chance to Safely View the Eclipse

One of the most talked about events is finally coming up, the solar eclipse. If you haven’t heard, doctors are still urging you not to look directly at the sun during the eclipse, unless you have NASA approved glasses. If you didn’t get any, Erie News Now has a few ways you can still catch the monumental moment.

"The only way to look safely in the sun is through a special solar filter, and there are only certain glasses that NASA will recommend for that,” says Dr. David Cage, an optometrist with Bayfront Eyecare.

You’ve heard it for weeks, make sure you have authentic solar glasses for the eclipse. Dr. Cage says if you don’t follow the warning permanent damage can happen to your central vision.

"That gives us the ability to see fine detail, read, drive. And when we lose that vision, it's essentially causing macular degeneration at an early on-set, and that is just a bad thing,” says Dr. Cage.

Look for the ISO logo on the earpiece of the glasses, from the International Safety Organization. They will also have a special 12312-2 safety standard number printed on them, as well.

"A lot of people with solar filters, the glasses, think that they'll be able to look at them through binoculars that will also damage the glasses and damage your eyes,” says Dr. Cage.

If you haven't been able to snag the solar eclipse glasses that are certified, we do have an alternative method for you. All you need is a cereal box, some aluminum foil, tape, a push pin, and some scissors. You may want to monitor your small kids if they do decide to do this project.

To walk you through, remove the cereal, cut off the top two tab corners. You’ll want to leave some of the tab in the middle. You’ll tape that part together. Grab the aluminum foil, and cover one side. You’ll need to tape that down. Grab the push pin, and poke a hole, and you’re all set.

The sun will need to be behind you to safely see the eclipse by looking in the open side of the cereal box.

Dr. Cage says kids especially shouldn’t look at the sun without protection because they have larger pupils.

"So, the larger your pupil is the more light that's going to come in and the more potential for permanent damage can happen then."

He also says keep an eye on your pets, they too can have permanent eye damage from looking at the sun.

If you plan to use a welding helmet, Dr. Cage says it needs to be shade 12 or darker.

However, if you want a pair of those eclipse glasses, you can come to the First Warning Weather’s Eclipse Viewing party. They’ll be giving away 200 pairs of glasses starting at 12:30 p.m. at Liberty Park on Monday. It is first come, first served.