Big & Rich Bring Big Finish to Celebrate Erie

Big & Rich Bring Big Finish to Celebrate Erie

Big & Rich draw big crowd to final night of Celebrate Erie

Celebrate Erie 2017, the last under Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott's administration, wrapped up Sunday night with a big finish, American country duo Big & Rich.

Big Kenny and John Rich, both songwriters, vocalists and guitarists hit it big in 2004 with their first studio album, "Horse of a Different Color," a recording that produced four straight top 40 country hits.

They've collaborated with the likes of Martina McBride and Gretchen Wilson, and they packed in the fans at the Celebrate Erie main stage...with perfect weather to wrap up the three day celebration.  

For the mayor, it's the conclusion of a 12 year celebration.  "Well you know, it's been a great event, we've had a lot of fun in the 12 years I've been here...had a lot of great musical acts a lot of fun things for families and so we're very pleased and proud of what we've been able to do."

