Zambelli Fireworks Back Over Bay for Celebrate Erie Finale

Fireworks punctuated a perfect summer night as Celebrate Erie 2017 wrapped up in downtown Erie.

At the conclusion of the final musical performance on the main stage, country duo Big & Rich, a colorful and dramatic fireworks display launched off Dobbins Landing.

This year, the fireworks were sponsored by Presque Isle Downs and Casino, and presented by Zambelli Fireworks International.  

Everyone has their favorite vantage point to watch the pyrotechnics at the foot of State Street...from the water, and along the bayfront promenade or bluff.  

It was a great end to a well-attended three day plus celebration in downtown Erie.

