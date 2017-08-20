Uniform Giveaway at Grover Cleveland For All Erie School Families

The Grover Cleveland Elementary PTSO, or parent teacher student association is focused on getting kids ready for back to school.

On Sunday, they kicked off their annual two day uniform giveaway event outside the school at 1540 West 38th Street.

The even is not just for Grover Cleveland families. It is open to any family in Erie's Public Schools who have a need for uniform clothing.

They have collected and are giving away gently used solid color uniform shirts as well as khaki, navy and black pants. Those items fit the mandated dress code for elementary and middle school aged students.

They are also offering free haircuts, thanks to Headcases Salon and Studio Zeff, all to help kids look and feel their best for the first day of school.

PTSA President Beck Bogle said it's their mission to benefit all the kids in the community and make them feel good as they begin a new school year. "When you feel good on your first day of school, it's a good start to the new year," Bogle said.

Organizers also used money from their own budget to purchase new socks and underwear to giveaway at the event as well. It continues on Monday at Grover Cleveland from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.