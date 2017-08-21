James Conner Family and Friends There for His Steelers Debut - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

James Conner Family and Friends There for His Steelers Debut

Fans of hometown hero and new Pittsburgh Steelers player James Conner were excited to see him hit Heinz Field in a Steelers uniform for a little pre-season action against the Atlanta Falcons.

Conner's family was in the stands to support him, including his mom and brother Richard. Many of his friends were there in force too, with some sporting his number 30 Steelers jersey.

Zack Borson, a friend who has known James since elementary school, came all the way from Florida to be there for the game. We talked with him about what it means to see his friend's success, and we asked James in the locker room, how good it was to have that support.

 "It's nice to see him grow up and play sports...and play with him," Borsa said.  "In basketball, football and just in the backyard, and now to see him on a professional level, it's pretty nice," he added.

We asked James Conner in the locker room what it meant to have Zack and other friends and family in the stands. "My man Zack, man just feels good," Conner said.  "The whole city is behind me, the whole town, Pittsburgh as well, a lot of people so just truly amazing people care this much about me so, I got to continue you know, be the best I could be," Conner added.
 


 

