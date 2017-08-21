Back 2 School Jam Brings Together Kids Before Classes Start

Several groups put together a Back 2 School Jam Sunday afternoon with school set to start in a week for City of Erie kids.

The fun at Veterans Memorial Stadium featured flag football, games, music and a bounce house.

The groups behind the effort also gave away backpacks full of school supplies and even a few tablets.

Many lined up for a snack when they fired up the grill. Dajour Woodard donated his entire paycheck to help purchase a lot of the food.

"It makes me happy," said Woodard. "I just like seeing happy kids. I like being happy, too. Seeing kids happy makes me happy. Seeing anybody happy makes me happy, for real. As long as it makes me happy, I'm happy."

"I'm proud," said June Mathis, organizer for the Back 2 School Jam. "I'm proud of being from Erie. Just to see everybody here smiling and having a good time is a blessing."

Organizers behind the Jam also said it brings kids together before some head off to new schools.

