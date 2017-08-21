These are the monuments vandalized after Charlottesville

People took to the streets last week as some cities across the United States removed their Confederate monuments, while others left them in place.

The debate over Confederate monuments has intensified since last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalist and other far-right groups protested the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Many public and private monuments have been vandalized following the clashes in Charlottesville. Here's a state-by-state breakdown.

Arizona

Jefferson Davis memorial

A plaque commemorating Jefferson Davis at a state highway west of Phoenix was tarred and covered in feathers, CNN affiliate KPHO reported.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

Confederate Troops memorial

A memorial at the State Capitol in Phoenix was spray-painted. The memorial has been cleaned, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are looking for a man in his 40s who was wearing a black hat and was last seen riding a bicycle in the area, said Kameron Lee, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Florida

Confederate Memorial Park

A private memorial park outside Tampa has been vandalized. Its columns were painted red, and some derogatory comments were written around the memorial, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The park, which is on private property, has been funded through private donations since 2009, CNN affiliate WFTS reported.

Confederate monument

A Confederate monument has been vandalized in West Palm Beach, the police department tells CNN. Red graffiti was sprayed on the statue in Woodlawn Cemetery. Part of the statue, which depicts a Confederate flag, was damaged, according to CNN affiliate WPTV. Pieces of stone can be seen on the ground next it, according to the station. The monument is privately owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy and was put up in 1941, according to WPTV.

Georgia

Peace Monument

A statue in Atlanta's Piedmont Park depicts an angel holding an olive branch standing over a Confederate soldier with a rifle. It was dedicated in 1911 to commemorate post-war efforts to bring together the North and the South. It was defaced during demonstrations in support of the victim of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, CNN affiliate WSB-TV reported.

Illinois

Bust of Abraham Lincoln

A bust of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood was set on fire and defaced late Wednesday, neighborhood representative Raymond Lopez said.

The bust was erected by Phil Bloomquist in 1926, when mostly German, Irish and Italian families lived in the neighborhood.

The bust has been a target for vandals for years, said Chicago police spokesman Jose Estrada, who couldn't confirm whether the damage was new.

Massachusetts

New England Holocaust Memorial

The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston was vandalized on Monday. Witnesses told police they saw a man throwing what appeared to be a rock at the memorial, which is composed of six glass towers.

"Each of the panels is engraved with thousands of numbers representing the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime," Suffolk County authorities said.

A 17-year-old from Malden, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property over $250, and causing injury over $5,000 to a church, synagogue or memorial, Suffolk County officials said.

North Carolina

Confederate soldier statue

A statue of a Confederate soldier in downtown Winston-Salem was spray-painted, police said.

The base of the statue was defaced with graffiti, and black paint covered an inscription that reads, "Our Confederate Dead." The monument has been cleaned, CNN affiliate WGHP reported.

Confederate Soldiers Monument

The Confederate statue at the old County Courthouse in Durham was pulled down Monday during a protest to show solidarity with anti-racism activists. Eight people have been arrested. They face felony rioting charges and misdemeanor charges related to the damage, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

More arrests are expected, Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said.

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue

The face of a statue adorning the entrance of Duke University's chapel in Durham was found vandalized early Thursday.

The chapel's facade includes the Robert E. Lee statue and nine other historical figures. It sits between figures of Thomas Jefferson and Sidney Lanier, a poet who served in the Confederate Army, CNN affiliate WTVD reported.

In light of the incident, Duke University President Vincent E. Price announced that he had authorized the statue's removal on Saturday while the university considers how to best preserve it. He said he made the decision to ensure the safety of those who worship in the chapel and "to express the deep and abiding values of our university."

The removal presents an opportunity for the school community to learn and heal, Price said in a statement. A commission will be created to determine how to "navigate the role of memory and history" and how to memorialize historic figures on campus, he said.

Pennsylvania

Frank Rizzo statue

A statue of Frank Rizzo, a former Philadelphia mayor and police chief, that sits outside a city government building in Philadelphia was spray-painted with the words, "Black Power," CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating; no arrests have been made. The statue has been vandalized twice this week, WPVI reported.

Texas

Christopher Columbus statue

A statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalized in a Houston park late Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

The statue, in Bell Park, was defaced with red paint, which dried by the time police arrived. It is unclear whether vandals thought the monument was a Confederate statue, said John Cannon, a police spokesman.

The Houston Police Department is investigating; there were no suspects as of Friday.

Virginia

Confederate soldiers statue

A statue honoring Confederate soldiers outside a courthouse in the town of Leesburg was spray-painted.

The statue was marked with graffiti, and obscene language was painted on its base, said Craig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The statue has been cleaned, and there was no permanent damage.

Video surveillance from a nearby street shows two possible suspects who are seen covering their heads as they walk near the courthouse at night. The sheriff's office posted the video.