5 things for August 21: Eclipse, Afghanistan, North Korea, Navy

1. Eclipse

Happy Eclipse Day! In case you haven't heard, today is the Eclipse of the Century, a total solar eclipse that will cross the US from coast to coast. Be sure to check the latest eclipse weather forecast to avoid being "clouded-out." Hopefully you secured a pair of solar eclipse glasses and know how to watch the eclipse safely.

Biding time until the big event? Here are some other eclipse stories for your viewing pleasure (no glasses needed):

Your "No Stupid Questions" guide to the eclipse

How to take the best eclipse photos

2. Afghanistan

President Donald Trump will unveil his new plan for US involvement in Afghanistan, and a potential escalation of the nation's longest war. He'll be asking Americans to trust him on his new strategy while exercising a president's most somber duty, a decision on waging war. The Presidential address is at 9 p.m. ET.

3. North Korea

Another week, another round of discomfiting quotes from North Korea. The nation announced yesterday that the upcoming US-South Korea military exercises are "reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war."

Pyongyang also declared that its army can target the US anytime, and neither Guam, Hawaii nor the US mainland can "dodge the merciless strike."

4. US Navy

Ten US Navy sailors are missing after a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early this morning. This is the fourth accident in Asian waters involving a US warship in 2017. One of those was fatal.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said the USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while the destroyer was making its way to a port visit in Singapore.

Military experts said the latest incident is not a good look for the Navy and its training practices, and will likely lead to a serious shakeup among the Navy's leadership.

5. Confederate statues

Statues commemorating Confederate forces from the Civil War are dropping like flies after the Charlottesville protests inspired local governments and activists to renew conversations about the statues' public purposes.

The latest to go? Four statues at the University of Texas in Austin were removed in the dead of night over the weekend. There may be more to come, too. Cities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Virginia and Washington have all considered removing statues from public spaces.

