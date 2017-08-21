Erie Water Works: Giving You the Business

Erie Water Works supplies water to about 62,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

And it has done millions of dollars of upgrades to the system in recent years.

Water is treated using a state-of-the-art membrane system to remove dirt, particles, and a whole series of contaminants.

The system puts Erie years ahead of most cities in water treatment.

Erie Water Works Chief Executive Paul Vojtek said, "Well the membrane actually creates a physical barrier between the water you get and bad things that are in the water."

And experts are constantly testing to water to make sure it is safe.

Vojtek said, "The water is constantly monitored. Tests are done on a continual basis, turbidity, chlorine levels. We test so we know what is going out of the system and into homes is consistent. We meet or exceed every state, local, and federal regulation we are required to meet."

Erie Water Works took over the operation of the system on a long term lease basis in 1992 from the City of Erie. And ever since, Erie Water Works has done millions of dollars in improvements.

Vojtek said, "We've completed about $270 million worth of improvements to the system to make sure we have a reliable system that can provide good, clean, safe water to our customers."