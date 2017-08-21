Barber National Institute to Expand Services in Warren and Fores - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Barber National Institute to Expand Services in Warren and Forest Counties

Posted: Updated:
Barber National Institute Barber National Institute

Two area agencies that help adults with intellectual disabilities are joining forces.

Bollinger Enterprises with clients in both Warren and Forest counties is affiliating with Erie's Barber National Institute.

The much larger Barber Institute has a large program to train clients to get jobs in the community.

The leaders of both agencies say they hope the affiliation will mean more opportunities and services for adults in Warren and Forest counties.

Barber National Institute President-CEO John Barber said, "We have two strong organizations we are putting together. And I believe it will benefit both organizations and the individuals that both of us serve."

Bollinger has been serving adult clients for nearly 40 years.

The new affiliation is subject to approval by the state.

That approval is expected by early next year.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com