Barber National Institute to Expand Services in Warren and Forest Counties

Two area agencies that help adults with intellectual disabilities are joining forces.

Bollinger Enterprises with clients in both Warren and Forest counties is affiliating with Erie's Barber National Institute.

The much larger Barber Institute has a large program to train clients to get jobs in the community.

The leaders of both agencies say they hope the affiliation will mean more opportunities and services for adults in Warren and Forest counties.

Barber National Institute President-CEO John Barber said, "We have two strong organizations we are putting together. And I believe it will benefit both organizations and the individuals that both of us serve."

Bollinger has been serving adult clients for nearly 40 years.

The new affiliation is subject to approval by the state.

That approval is expected by early next year.