Lawmaker Says Budget Solution Will Not be Quick

Lawmaker Says Budget Solution Will Not be Quick

State Capitol

There's still no official state budget in Pennsylvania, and one local lawmaker says it may be awhile before we get one.

Both the House and Senate passed a spending plan in June.  It totals $32 billion.  But, legislation has not been passed that comes up with how the state will pay for that spending. The State Senate is calling for a severance tax on natural gas drilling, a tax on utility bills, and borrowing $1.3 billion from a settlement with the tobacco companies.
         The State House has to agree with the Senate, and Republicans who control the House do not want to raise taxes of any kind, and they do not want to borrow.
        

The House is now in recess.

"Honestly, in my heart of hearts, I don't think we will do anything until September 11th when we go back for our first session day.  I don't want to see it carry over from there again like it did two years ago," says Rep. Pat Harkins, (D-Erie County)

Two years ago, the state budget was nine months late, and was not official until march. During that impasse, some schools and social service agencies had to borrow money to keep their doors open.

