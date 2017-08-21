Registration and Immunization Information Required Before First Day at Erie's Public Schools

For Erie's Public Schools, the first day of class is a week away, and school officials believe there are hundreds of families who haven't registered their kids yet.

School officials tell us parents can't wait until the first day to register for school, or turn in immunization forms, it must be done in advance or students may be excluded on the first day.

To help families navigate last minute registrations, the district has set up special tables on the 4th floor of the district administration building at 21st and Sassafras Street. They have all the forms and staff to answer questions.

Beyond new kindergarten registrations, families are lining up to register students if they have a change of address, or are moving into the district from other states. According to Lisa Berlin of the Child Accounting Office, students must register at the administration building, not at a school, otherwise the district will be unprepared for them on the first day. "We have no information on the child, no information on the family so what they need to do is come to the admin building...they need to bring the child's birth certificate, copy of the most recent immunization and two proofs of their residency," said Berlin. "Here we have a packet they fill out, that looks for all kinds of information on the family the child, they can fill out the packet, turn in the information and we'll get them on the school rolls."

Students already in the district, who are entering 7th and 12th grades have additional immunization requirements. The need to present records on those immunizations to the school nurse at their own specific schools. If they don't, students will be on a list to be excluded from class. Head Nurse Debra Feeney said, "Our nurses start back on August 23 and will be checking immunizations and making that final list of who we're going to exclude from school on day one, so the sooner the better to have that record into the nurse's hand."

If students still need immunizations, the Erie County Health Department is offering free clinics in the mornings on August 23-24 and 30-31. Middle and elementary schools will offer meet and greet events on August 23 and 24. Community relations manager Daria Devlin said they hope many families take advantage of that, because many children will be in new school homes. "The principals in those buildings will have school supply lists on hand if there are any things the kids need, they can answer questions about the dress code which has changed in some cases, they'll have all the immunization information and importantly that bus transportation information which for a lot of families is new this year," said Devlin. "We really hope people go out and take advantage of those opportunities," she added.