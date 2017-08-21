Crews Making Progress on Fire-Damaged Wing at Erie High School

Contractors are hard at work on the fire-damaged wing of Erie High School.

The classrooms, labs and hallway impacted by the accidental fire at the end of May will be off limits as the school year starts.

All the structural steel is up to frame in the area.

Workers are now closing off the area from the elements.

When school starts a week from now, the heaviest work should be over, and crews will just need to rebuild the interior.

Erie schools superintendent Brian Polito said Monday the work remains on schedule.

