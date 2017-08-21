Crews Making Progress on Fire-Damaged Wing at Erie High School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Making Progress on Fire-Damaged Wing at Erie High School

Posted: Updated:

Contractors are hard at work on the fire-damaged wing of Erie High School.

The classrooms, labs and hallway impacted by the accidental fire at the end of May will be off limits as the school year starts.

All the structural steel is up to frame in the area.

Workers are now closing off the area from the elements.

When school starts a week from now, the heaviest work should be over, and crews will just need to rebuild the interior.

Erie schools superintendent Brian Polito said Monday the work remains on schedule.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com