Erie Events to Seek Proposals for Former GAF Site

In late April, police were called to the 1100 block of East Arlington Road for a reported overdose.More >>
Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday might be considered "turkey day." But some Harborcreek residents want to know where's the chicken?More >>
James Landgon, of Wattsburg, bagged a 691-pound male bear with a rifle in Cherry Grove Township, Warren County. It is the second largest bear taken by hunters during this year's four-day bear season.More >>
The accident happened at 7080 West Lake Road about 8:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
659 black bears were harvested on the first day of the 2017 season, which is lower than the 1,297 bears taken during the 2016 opener.More >>
It happened in the 5600 block of West Ridge Road around 2:40 p.m. Monday.More >>
Charles Wallace, 46, was sitting in the van at 3rd and Parade on Oct. 26 minutes before midnight when two Erie police officers approached the vehicle, which they said was reported stolen from the Salvation Army.More >>
