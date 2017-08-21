Erie Events to Seek Proposals for Former GAF Site

Erie Events plans to accept proposals starting next month from private developers who are interested in revamping the former GAF site.

Its board of directors recently allowed Erie Events to put together a document that details what the organization wants to see on the bayfront property.

An architect last year released renderings of a vision for the 12.5 acre site.

The proposed development called Bayfront Place would include new restaurants, retail spaces, offices, apartments and condos.

"We've had interest," said Elizabeth D'Aurora, communications coordinator for Erie Events. "A lot of people are interested. It's a prime location. We're hopeful that we will receive a lot of interest once this is released. These firms, these developers will have until the end of the year to return the RFQs to us."

Development companies will have until December to submit their proposals.

