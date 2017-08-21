Martin Luther King Center Closed Tuesday

Due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system, the Martin Luther King Center's Childcare Program will be closed, Tuesday, August 22nd.
The information became available to Erie News Now in a statement that also apologizes for the short notice and inconvenience to parents and guardians.
For more information about the facilities closure, call the office during regular business hours at 814-459-2761. They are open from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
