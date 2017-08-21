Martin Luther King Center Closed Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Martin Luther King Center Closed Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system, the Martin Luther King Center's Childcare Program will be closed, Tuesday, August 22nd.

The information became available to Erie News Now in a statement that also apologizes for the short notice and inconvenience to parents and guardians.

For more information about the facilities closure, call the office during regular business hours at 814-459-2761. They are open from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
