Rural Regional College of Northern Pa. begins first fall semester

Joe Komorek is teaching a college algebra class not only to Darlene Woodard at Gannon University, but to 15 other students in Meadville, Warren, and as far away as Potter County. It's all thanks to a video camera at the back of the classroom.

"It's a way of getting them for a four-year college and a way of getting them prepared for upper education," said Komorek, an adjunct professor at Gannon University, which is partnering with the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania by offering curriculum and faculty services.

It's a key feature of the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania, which started classes for its first-ever fall semester on Monday. In all, 50 students across nine counties are enrolled in the college.

"What we are looking at is finding those students who need the assistance, especially in the rural areas," said Debra Teachman, vice president of academic and student affairs at the RRC.

It's cost-effective, just $180 per credit for high school graduates and $60 a credit for high school students. The overall average cost per college credit is $594, according to StudentLoanHero.com, which cites U.S. Department of Education figures.

That's just one reason why Woodard is going back to school, hoping to become a social worker.

"I find it very convenient, it's only a couple of blocks away from home," said Woodard, 49, of Erie.

But enrollment is down from the college's 2017 summer courses when 86 students hit the books last May, said Teachman. That included more than 20 students at Girard High School, one of three locations in Erie County.

"Fall is a difficult time for students to get registered for both high school and college," Teachman added. "We're going to be working on easing that."

For now, all of these courses are offered in the classroom. But starting in the fall of 2018, the Rural Regional College hopes to partner with Gannon University to offer technical programs as well.

But the college's directors say the school is fulfilling its purpose. Of those 50 students: 25 are high school students jump-starting their college degrees; 25 are adult learners training in a new field.

This is different than the community college proposed by Empower Erie, notably in the way they are funded. The RRC does not rely on a local taxpayer match to fund its tuition, whereas a traditional community college does.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education is still reviewing the application for the proposed community college in Erie County.