Pennsylvania Senator Presents Citation to Erie Radio Station

Erie's only local Christian radio station WCTL celebrated 50 years of ministry Monday.

In honor of the accomplishment, Pennsylvania Sen. Dan Laughlin presented the station with an official citation. He even read it live on-air.

WCTL has been broadcasting in northwestern Pennsylvania and the tristate area since 1967.

The station's mission is to deliver ministry through Christian music and teaching.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.