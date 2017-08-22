Mercyhurst University Freshmen Volunteer in Erie Community During Day of Service

Incoming freshmen at Mercyhurst University spread out across the Erie community Monday to offer a helping hand.

It's part of the university's 10th annual Day of Service.

More than 700 incoming freshmen started their college careers traveling to 18 different sites around the county.

The students provided nearly 1,400 hours of community service together.

It gives students a chance to make new friends and support the local community.

Mercyhurst University's President Michael Victor said it is important to the start of the school year.

"We're delighted to be a part of that because it's an interval part of the mercy mission," said Victor. "We like to spread that though our community, which is important to us."

The effort is expected to save local non-profits $31,000.

