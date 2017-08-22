Hundreds Turn Out to Watch Solar Eclipse at Liberty Park

People across the nation, including Erie, grabbed their solar glasses and headed outside Monday to catch a glimpse of a rare sight - the solar eclipse.

By the hundreds, people flocked to Erie News Now's Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Liberty Park to get a front row seat to one of nature's most spectacular wonders.

At 1:09:38 p.m. in the Erie area, the moon started its nearly three-hour long journey across the sun, passing directly between Earth and the star at the center of our solar system.

Just more than an hour later, people with solar glasses or telescopes looked up to the sky to see the moon cast its shadow on our planet. It covered nearly 76 percent of the sun.

Among the crowd were kids experiencing their first-ever solar eclipse. As science came to life, they described what they saw.



"It looks like someone took a bite out of the sun,"

"It looks like an apple that got bitten."

"I saw an astronaut."

"It kind of looked like a fat moon.

"I saw this yellowish moon."

"It looked like the actual moon but red."



On a scale of one to ten, the eclipse ranked high. Three of the kids Erie News Now asked gave it a perfect ten.



If you did not get a chance to check out the solar eclipse, people who live in the area are in for a treat in a few years.



"In 2024, seven years from now, residents of northwest Pennsylvania will be in the path of totality of a total solar eclipse," said Dr. David Hurd of Edinboro University.

So, hang on to your solar glasses until April 8, 2024.

