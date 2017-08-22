Upgrades Could Be Coming to UPMC Park

This year the SeaWolves’ home received a new name, UPMC Park. In the near future, the 22 year old park could get a multi-million dollar face lift.

The Detroit Tigers affiliate team is hoping to receive state grant money to update the park. The mayor’s office, Erie Events, and the SeaWolves are working together to make it possible.

Mayor Joe Sinnott’s administration has applied for a $12 million state grant to make improvements to the park.

To encourage lawmakers to send the tax money our way, the SeaWolves and Erie Events are splitting the cost to hire an architectural firm to design the park updates. The firm hired from Indiana isn’t a stranger to working on ball parks.

They’ve worked on updated similar parks around Indiana. To look at their work, you can click here.

Both the SeaWolves and Erie Events say by hiring the firm, the state should recognize that Erie is ready-to-go with the grant money, and it will be best suited here.

Erie Events says they can’t exactly say what will be improved, but they do say take a look at any other AA Minor League field in the Eastern League. The amenities in those parks are what UPMC Park could see.

“Whatever we can do to make the fan experience better, and the player experience as well, because what our main goal is as well is to keep the Detroit Tigers affiliate, and continue to have such a high level of baseball here in Erie,” says Elizabeth D’Aurora, communications coordinator for Erie Events.

“This money could go anywhere in the state. So, why not have it come back to Erie? Everybody here pays their taxes, so if Erie were not to get this money then it would go to Philadelphia, or Lancaster, or Wilkes-Barre, or anywhere else in the state. So, why not have the money come back to our community where the residents and visitors of Erie can take advantage of it, and enjoy it,” says Elizabeth.

No word on when the mayor’s office will hear if Erie will receive the grant or not.