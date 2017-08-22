No Talks Yet Between GE and Local Union UE-506

It's day 27 of 60 and still no talks yet between local union UE-506 and General Electric.

Back in July, GE Transportation announced it would be cutting nearly 600 union jobs and ending locomotive production in Erie. From that point, UE-506 had 60 days to enter into talks with the company to try and negotiate some of those jobs back.

This bargaining process has been in the contract with the union and the company for years. The talks are designed to allow the two parties to sit down and try to reach an agreement that would reduce the size of the jobs cuts.

However, the bargaining period is nearly halfway over and there have been no talks on either side.

GE is saying they are ready and waiting to talk to the union and see what can be done. However, the union is not a big fan of this process, and tells us that it has had very little success in the past.