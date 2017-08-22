Eclipse baby shares her name with solar event - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Eclipse baby shares her name with solar event

Harmeet Kaur, CNN -

On the day everyone across the country was transfixed by the celestial marvel that was the solar eclipse, a baby was born.

So naturally, her parents named her Eclipse.

Eclipse was born on Monday at 8:04 a.m. ET in Greenville, South Carolina, one of the cities in the path of totality. She weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long, according to the Greenville Health System's Facebook page.

Eclipse was decked out in the Total Solar Eclipse onesie the hospital gave her.

"It kind of still feels like it's not real," Eclipse's mother, Freedom Eubanks, told CNN affiliate WHNS. "It all hit me at once."

Eclipse's parents were dazzled that their baby got to partake in the special day.

"Wow, my child is born on something that happens every so many years," Eclipse's father, Michael Eubanks, said to WHNS. "It's extremely rare."

Welcome to the world, Eclipse.




