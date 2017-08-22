GE, UE 506 Decision Bargaining Talks Underway

Decision bargaining talks are underway to try and save union jobs at the GE Transportation plant in Lawrence Park.

Scott Slawson, president of UE 506, told Erie News Now Tuesday a bargaining team representing union workers and a company negotiating team have met three times already and are continuing to meet.

After receiving support from Governor Tom Wolf, and U.S. Senator Bob Casey, union members announced that they would take advantage of the decision bargaining provision in their contract, to discuss with company officials, what if anything can be done to prevent GE Transportation from moving all locomotive production to the Fort Worth, Texas plant.

At stake are 572 union production jobs that GE wants to move to Texas. The union expects that would lead to the loss of at least 300 management positions at the Erie plant as well.

Scott Slawson said at this point the union is waiting for information it has requested from the company on what work it intends to transfer, when and the costs associated with that. Slawson says the two sides talked last week, on Monday and are talking again today. He doesn't expect the talks to get down to "brass tacks" until after Labor Day.

Slawson said the union has some optimism about the chance of saving some jobs here, or it wouldn't have entered into the talks. He said misinformation that the two sides had not started talking was released in error from Chicago.

In a statement issued from spokesperson Deia Campanelli today, GE Transportation said:

"While we have engaged in some preliminary discussions with the Union over the last 30 days, there have not been any exchange of proposals at this time."

"From the date of the announcement, we have made it clear to the Union that we are ready and willing to meet with them anytime they are available to discuss the challenges across the Erie site and need for cost competitiveness. The Union unfortunately has shared that they won't be able to meet again until September 5. It is our hope that the Union can meet with more frequency after that in light of the September 25 decision bargaining deadline. We look forward to discussing any proposals the Union may have as an alternative to the proposed TOW (transfer of work)."

