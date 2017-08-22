Car Found in Cornfield Leads Sheriff's Deputies to Drugs

A car found driving through a Chautauqua County cornfield Tuesday morning landed a woman in trouble with the law for drugs.

Janet M. Burnett, 27, of Jamestown, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, improperly restrained child, uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operation

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Route 380 in the town of Gerry around 7:56 a.m. for a vehicle driving through a cornfield.

Deputies said the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and found Burnett, a man and 6-year-old passenger inside unharmed.

They later determined with the help of two K9s that Burnett was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to investigators.

Both Burnett and her passenger had active warrants, the Sheriff's Department said.

The 6 year old inside was also not properly buckled up, and Burnett's driving license was suspended, the deputy reported.

Burnett was arrested, arraigned and taken to the Crawford County Jail.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.