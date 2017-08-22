Jamestown, New York Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Murder of Wife, Stepson

The Jamestown, New York man who pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife and stepson in December 2015 will spend 20 years behind bars.

Judge James Bargnesi sentenced Allen P. Witruke, 53, to serve 20 years in prison on each of the two counts of first-degree manslaughter. The sentences will both be served concurrently and be followed by five years of supervised release.

Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of his wife, Catherine Witruke, and stepson, Eric Washburn, while serving an eviction notice Dec. 8, 2015.

Investigators determined Allen Witruke had beaten and stabbed Eric Washburn to death and fatally stabbed Catherine Witruke.

Allen Witruke then fled to Olean where family lived before police located and arrested him.

