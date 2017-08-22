Powerball Jackpot Hits $700M, Becomes Second-Largest on Record - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Powerball Jackpot Hits $700M, Becomes Second-Largest on Record

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot has increased to a $700 million annuity value or a $443.3 million cash prize due to strong ticket sales.

The jackpot first increased to a $650 million annuity value, or $411.7 million cash, after no ticket matched the numbers from Saturday's drawing.

In Pennsylvania, you can purchase Powerball tickets until 9:59 p.m. on the night of each drawing.

Pennsylvania Lottery has sold 17 Powerball jackpot-winning tickets since joining the game 15 years ago.

The largest prize awarded to a Powerball winner in the state was a $110.2 million cash-value jackpot in May 2004. A New Jersey couple had the winning ticket.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com