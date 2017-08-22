Renovation Work Moves Forward at Blasco Library - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Renovation Work Moves Forward at Blasco Library

Posted: Updated:
Blasco Library Blasco Library

Phase one of a major renovation at Erie's Blasco Library is on schedule to finish this fall, then phase two will begin.

The $1 million phase one work includes a new main circulation area and an Idea Lab.

The space is designed to encourage entrepreneurs.

There will be meeting space for collaboration, plus tools, including 3-D printers, laser engravers and computers to encourage people to turn ideas into reality.

The hope is the lab will help create new companies and new jobs.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said, "The Idea Lab is really that place for them to come in and get resources they need because libraries have always provided help. And maybe some equipment that they would not otherwise have access to, to hopefully take them to the next level."

Phase two includes building  a new teen center and fixing a large skylight that has been leaking for years.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com