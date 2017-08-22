Renovation Work Moves Forward at Blasco Library

Phase one of a major renovation at Erie's Blasco Library is on schedule to finish this fall, then phase two will begin.

The $1 million phase one work includes a new main circulation area and an Idea Lab.

The space is designed to encourage entrepreneurs.

There will be meeting space for collaboration, plus tools, including 3-D printers, laser engravers and computers to encourage people to turn ideas into reality.

The hope is the lab will help create new companies and new jobs.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said, "The Idea Lab is really that place for them to come in and get resources they need because libraries have always provided help. And maybe some equipment that they would not otherwise have access to, to hopefully take them to the next level."

Phase two includes building a new teen center and fixing a large skylight that has been leaking for years.