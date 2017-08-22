Millcreek, Waldameer Park, at Odds Over Parking Lot

Millcreek Township and Waldameer Park are locked in a disagreement over a parking lot.

A new, large parking lot was built in 2015, but the township says something is still missing. The parking lot is massive. It's a sea of blacktop. But, what's missing from the parking lot, that Millcreek Township requires, is landscaping. Millcreek sent a letter to Waldameer early this month telling park ownership that the project is not finished. The township wants the landscaping done.

The parking lot runs from the Peninsula Drive entrance of Waldameer, all the way to 6th Street. When the parking lot was built in 2015, a Millcreek Township ordinance required five percent of the lot to include landscaping. Drawings, prepared by an architect, showing the proposed landscaping, were approved by the township supervisors. But now, after two years, the only landscaping is not in he parking lot, but outside the parking lot.



Waldameer owner Paul Nelson says he spent a lot of money to make Peninsula Drive, and Sixth Street, look nice with a new sidewalk, trees, flowers, and rocks. He believes the outside landscaping work should more than make up for what is expected inside the parking lot.



Nelson spent over a million dollars on the parking lot. He says this is an example of government infringing on local businesses.

"I tell you what I can do. I can rip out the sidewalk. I can rip out the flowers. I can rip out the trees, and move whatever they want over and I can do that. If that's what they want me to do. I'm willing to do it. But I want the people of Erie to know the reason Peninsula Drive looks like a rambled shack is because I was made to make it look that way," Nelson said.



The township has a security deposit that totals over $50,000 that Waldameer posted prior to the parking lot construction. Millcreek claims it can legally enter the property, use that money, and do the landscaping, but officials say they hope it doesn't come to that.

Since the Waldameer parking lot was installed, Millcreek's landscaping ordinance has become even stricter. Now, new parking lots must include 1 tree for every 15 spaces.



