Erie VA Medical Center Expansion and Modernization Taking Shape

A big 30-million dollar expansion and modernization project at the Erie VA Medical Center is taking shape. The most visible part, the roof lines going up on the new 22-bed community living center.

Starting next year, this will move veterans with long term stays into a more home-like setting, with private rooms, baths and a common living room and kitchen area.

Work is also continuing on a new boiler house, where they are installing three new fuel efficient fire tube boilers. That will update the current system dating back to the 1980's and increase fuel efficiency by 15 to 20%. That's good news for a VA Medical Center already recognized with the 2017 Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth.

A new driveway and sidewalk are already built, with plans to shift the entrance more toward the middle of the property between State Street and Old French Road. When they are ready to open the entrance in 2018, Penndot will remove boulevard, add a traffic light and turning lane on East 38th Street to make it safer for people entering and exiting the hospital

Erie VAMC Director John Gennaro says all these changes are part of a modernization here and across the VA system, that is patient driven. "This is very much in keeping with that," Gennaro said. "From taking a more institutional feel in a typical hospital setting where multiple veterans are in a room and there's not many amenities, to having a very nice home like setting that they'll have here from living rooms to kitchenettes, courtyard areas for them and their families to come and enjoy a moment together and give them the dignity and respect in the healing environment that they deserve," he added.

When the first community living center is finished, work will begin on a second 30-bed living center, in the grassy area by the current VA entrance.