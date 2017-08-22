Suspicious Device Detonated in Parking Lot of Summit Township Store

A little after six p.m. Tuesday evening, Pennsylvania State Police surrounded the front parking lot of the Lowe's in Summit Township, as the Erie County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious package.

"It was consisted of what appeared to be a plastic five gallon pail, with an aluminum top on it, taped down, with wires protruding out the one side of it," said Sergeant Brian Copley of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

After an initial look at the package, the squad determined they did not believe it was a device, however, they handled it as if it were one.

"It did have components that were look-a-like to a device. We determined the best thing to do, or basically the best course of action was to disrupt it," explained Copley.

A squad member, in a bomb suit, then detonated the package with what is called a general disruption tool, basically an explosive tool designed to disrupt devices without requiring specific diagnostic information. They did this to separate the components saying they'll be able to examine each part closer to determine what it was.

"It appears to be a lot of rubbish that was put inside of that, possibly a clay pot, there was a lot of electronic components, unknown what they went to," he said.

Investigators say this thing could have been sitting here for days and now they'll use the store's surveillance footage and other evidence to determine who may have placed it and when.

"Through employees here, and possibly through footage, that may have been here for days. We're not concrete on that at this point in time," said Copley.

The general location of the package was evacuated, and sealed off. Investigators sheltered people inside of Lowe's until the package was detonated.

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.