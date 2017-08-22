Driver crashes into, damages Saegertown roundabout

A car crashes into the south roundabout in Saegertown around 1:30a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports. The region's newest traffic pattern at Routes 6/19 and 198 was completed just last month.

Pa. State Police say Shakayla Shantel Deible of Edinboro was "under the influence of alcohol and drugs" when she jumped the curb and hit the roundabout.

"We would seek damages from the driver and the motorist's insurance company," said Jim Carroll, PennDOT District 1 press officer.

Deible is expected to face charges pending blood test results, according to police. She was treated for injuries at the scene. No word on her condition tonight.

It's unclear how long it will take PennDOT to fix all of this damage. Meanwhile, they're still working on a second roundabout less than a mile north of that roundabout.

But some good news for drivers: Rt. 198 (Brookhouser Rd. Bridge) connecting the north roundabout is scheduled to open at the end of the work day on Aug. 29.

"That will eliminate the detour that's existed for Route 198. The roundabout at that point will be functional," said Carroll via phone Tuesday afternoon.

Until then, PennDOT is reminding drivers to watch out for warning signs that alert drivers about a roundabout that's ahead.

"When you're going into the roundabout, wait until there is a break in traffic," Carroll said. "Enter safely, and put your turn signal on before you want to exit."

Some additional work will continue into October on the north roundabout, finalizing a busy year building these roundabouts. But now PennDOT is left cleaning up an unexpected mess just after that first project was completed.

Tips from PennDOT can be found in this video.