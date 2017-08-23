Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series Entertains Crawford County Fair C - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series Entertains Crawford County Fair Crowd

Posted: Updated:

Day 4 of the Crawford County Fair featured the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series Tuesday evening in the grandstand.

It is described as the most prestigious draft horse event on the continent.

Six-Horse hitches across the United States and Canada compete each year at fairs and agricultural shows to accumulate points for the Classic Series.

The four highest point hitches in three breed classifications compete for money in a championship at the end of the series.

Wednesday, King and Country with special guests Building 429 and Jordan Feliz will take the stage.

The show starts 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand.

Tickets range from $17 to $33.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com