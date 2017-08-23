Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series Entertains Crawford County Fair Crowd

Day 4 of the Crawford County Fair featured the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series Tuesday evening in the grandstand.

It is described as the most prestigious draft horse event on the continent.

Six-Horse hitches across the United States and Canada compete each year at fairs and agricultural shows to accumulate points for the Classic Series.

The four highest point hitches in three breed classifications compete for money in a championship at the end of the series.

Wednesday, King and Country with special guests Building 429 and Jordan Feliz will take the stage.

The show starts 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand.

Tickets range from $17 to $33.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.