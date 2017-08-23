Car Presented to Local Army Veteran

Operation Build Up presented a car to a local veteran Tuesday evening at the Crawford County Fair.

Army veteran Jeffery Wegmiller was presented the keys to a 2006 Nissan Altima.

Wegmiller and his family have needed a reliable vehicle. Theirs has been in need of repairs.

A Marine Corps veteran donated the vehicle to Operation Build Up.

