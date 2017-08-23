Weather Does Not Dampen 8 Great Tuesdays Concert

The wet weather did not dampen one of the final 8 Great Tuesdays concerts.

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers played on the Highmark Amphitheater Main Stage at Liberty Park.

It was the seventh concert of the summer. The finale is next week.

Eric Brewer will host a back to school bash with opener Six Year Stretch.

