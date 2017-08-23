Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires, Knock Out Power

Fallen tree blocks traffic on Beech Ave. in City of Erie.

Storms brought heavy rain and gusty winds to northwestern Pennsylvania Tuesday.

In many areas, they brought down trees and wires.

One homeowner experienced a close call after a tree just missed his house off West Gore Road in Millcreek. The top half actually fell away from the home, instead of onto it.

He and another person were upstairs when they heard the loud boom, the homeowner said. When they looked outside, part of the tree was laying on its side.

Nearby, the Belle Valley Fire Department was called to clear a tree that fell across the same road.

In the City of Erie, a tree also came down onto Beech Ave. just south of Norman Way. It blocked traffic in the area.

The power went out for a number of residents in Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.

In Erie County, about 3,200 Penelec customers were briefly without power at one point during the afternoon.

