Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires, Knock Out Power - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires, Knock Out Power

Posted: Updated:
Tree misses house on West Gore Road in Millcreek. Tree misses house on West Gore Road in Millcreek.
Belle Valley Fire Department clears away tree blocking West Gore Road in Millcreek. Belle Valley Fire Department clears away tree blocking West Gore Road in Millcreek.
Fallen tree blocks traffic on Beech Ave. in City of Erie. Fallen tree blocks traffic on Beech Ave. in City of Erie.

Storms brought heavy rain and gusty winds to northwestern Pennsylvania Tuesday.

In many areas, they brought down trees and wires.

One homeowner experienced a close call after a tree just missed his house off West Gore Road in Millcreek. The top half actually fell away from the home, instead of onto it.

He and another person were upstairs when they heard the loud boom, the homeowner said. When they looked outside, part of the tree was laying on its side.

Nearby, the Belle Valley Fire Department was called to clear a tree that fell across the same road.

In the City of Erie, a tree also came down onto Beech Ave. just south of Norman Way. It blocked traffic in the area.

The power went out for a number of residents in Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.

In Erie County, about 3,200 Penelec customers were briefly without power at one point during the afternoon.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com