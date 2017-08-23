Bradford Man Federally Indicted for Child Pornography

A federal grand jury in Erie has indicted a Bradford, Pennsylvania man for child pornography, the Acting United State Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Daniel T. Sutton, 29, is named in the two-count indictment.

Sutton received and possessed computer images and videos that showed minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police assisted with the investigation.

The case is a product of Project Safe Childhood, which is the Department of Justice's nationwide initiative launched to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

